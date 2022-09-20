“Agios Nikolaos Cliff Diving 2022” Αγώνες καταδύσεων & Νυκτερινό show

O Δήμος Αγίου Νικολάου, ο ΠΑΟΔΑΝ, η Περιφέρεια Κρήτης, η Infinite Drop – High Diving και η Κολυμβητική Ομοσπονδία Ελλάδος συνδιοργανώνουν έναν αγώνα κατάδυσης υψηλού επιπέδου και ένα νυχτερινό show στη Λίμνη του Αγίου Νικολάου. Οι βράχοι της τοποθετημένης στο κέντρο της πόλης Λίμνης Βουλισμένης είναι ιδανικοί για τους διεθνείς δύτες βράχων, για να μας εντυπωσιάσουν με τις επιδεξιότητες τους.

Πρόγραμμα εκδήλωσης

Σάββατο 24/9

16:00 Παρουσίαση αθλητών, Έναρξη αγώνων

20:00 Νυκτερινό show με μουσική από τον cj JEFF

Κυριακή 25/9

16:00 Παρουσίαση αθλητών, Έναρξη αγώνων

20:00 Νυκτερινό show

“Agios Nikolaos Cliff Diving 2022” Diving games & Night show

The Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, PAODAN, the Region of Crete, Infinite Drop – High Diving and the Hellenic Swimming Federation co-organize a high diving competition and a night show in Agios Nikolaos. The cliffs at Lake Voulismeni, placed directly in the centre of the city of Agios Nikolaos, are perfect for the international cliff divers to show their somersaults and twists.

Event Programme

Saturday 24th September

16:00 Ceremony (presentation of athletes), Competition

20:00 Night show with music by cj JEFF

Sunday 25th September

16:00 Ceremony (presentation of athletes), Competition

20:00 Night show