Ella Resorts

Income Controller / Invoicing Auditor

“Ella” means ‘come’ in Greek. A heartfelt invitation to explore, connect, and feel inspired. At Ella Resorts, we open our doors to a world where every moment becomes a cherished memory. We reimagine the art of resort living for the modern lifestyle traveler. Those who seek not just a destination, but a meaningful journey. Our curated collection of beachfront retreats, set across some of the Mediterranean’s most iconic shores, invites you to embrace adventure, unwind in style, and discover the true essence of summer living.

In order to support our rapid growth we are seeking to hire an experienced Income Controller / Invoicing Auditor for our Resort in Crete, Rocrita Lifestyle Beach Resort.

Position Summary

The Income Controller / Invoicing Auditor is responsible for overseeing, recording, and reconciling all revenue generated by the hotel/resort. This role ensures accuracy in daily income auditing, compliance with financial controls, and timely reporting. The Income Controller / Invoicing Auditor acts as a key liaison between the Accounting / Finance departments and operational departments such as Front Office, F&B, Spa, and Events.

Main Responsibilities & Accountabilities

Monitors Hotel’s Balance Sheet daily, taking the appropriate corrective measures if any discrepancies are found.

taking the appropriate corrective measures if any discrepancies are found. Reviews rebates, voids, discounts, and complimentary transactions for accuracy and approval compliance.

for accuracy and approval compliance. Verifies that all revenue-related policies , standard operating procedures (SOPs), and internal controls are adhered to .

, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and internal controls . Works effectively with all other departments within the hotel, to ensure that all associated accounting requirements are adhered to, in accordance with established procedures / timelines.

in accordance with established procedures / timelines. Ensures that all charges are accurately reflected and documented on invoices of hotel services provided to guests.

of hotel services provided to guests. Monitors and tracks payments to ensure they are received on time. Reconciliating travel agencies’ / companies’ accounts, to ensure that all charges and payments match the records.

Reconciliating travel agencies’ / companies’ accounts, to ensure that all charges and payments match the records. Conducts on the spot audits, throughoutthe hotel departments.

Archiving physical and electronic invoices and other documents.

Requirements

Previous proven experience in a similar position in Hospitality,

Income auditing roles, Reservations or Front office.

Computer literacy with advanced knowledge of MS Office .

. Knowledge of Financial Concepts: Understanding of basic financial principles such as revenue, payments, credits, payment deadlines and debit accounts.

such as revenue, payments, credits, payment deadlines and debit accounts. Ability to manage multiple processes at once, organize time efficiently and keep track of details.

Benefits

Competitive remuneration package

Career advancement in a fast-growing organization

Continuous learning & development within a transparent & inclusive working environment

Collaborative working environment

Ella Resorts are dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences across its brand and our amazing Team members are at the heart of it.

If you wish to join us today and build our future together, please submit your CV to this link or send it to the email address [email protected] indicating the position you are interested in.

All applications will be acknowledged and treated as strictly confidential.