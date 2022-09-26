Προσωρινή απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας, στάσης και στάθμευσης οχημάτων τμήματος Χερσαίας Ζώνης Λιμένα Αγίου Νικολάου

Ο Πολιτιστικός Αθλητικός Οργανισμός Δήμου Αγίου Νικολάου ενημερώνει ότι στο πλαίσιο της εκδήλωσης «4α Μαγειρέματα του Δρόμου» έχει εκδοθεί η αριθμ. 25/2022 με αριθμ. πρωτ. 2131.19/1315/2022/26-09-2022 Απόφαση του Λιμεναρχείου Αγίου Νικολάου με θέμα «Προσωρινή απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας – στάσης – στάθμευσης οχημάτων τμήματος Χερσαίας Ζώνης Λιμένα Αγίου Νικολάου» σύμφωνα με την οποία θα απαγορευθεί προσωρινά η κυκλοφορία, η στάση και η στάθμευση παντός είδους οχημάτων επί της Χερσαίας Ζώνης Λιμένα και συγκεκριμένα επί των παραλιακών οδών Ακτή Παπά Νικολάου Παγκάλου (Κιτροπλατεία) και Ακτή Θεμιστοκλέους την Τρίτη 27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 και από ώρας 15:00 έως το πέρας της εκδήλωσης.

“4th Street Food Festival“

Temporary ban on traffic, stopping and parking of vehicles of the Land Zone of the Port of Agios Nikolaos on September 27th, 2022

The Cultural Athletic Organization of Agios Nikolaos Municipality informs that in the context of the event “4th Street Food Festival” the number 25/2022 with protocol number 2131.19/1315/2022/26-09-2022 Decision of Agios Nikolaos Port Authority on the subject has been issued “Temporary prohibition of traffic – stopping – parking of vehicles in the Land Zone of Agios Nikolaos Port” according to which traffic, stopping and parking of all types of vehicles will be temporarily prohibited on the Land Zone of the Port and specifically on the coastal roads of Akti Papa Nikolaou Pangalou ( Kitroplatia) and Akti Themistokleous on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 and from 15:00 until the end of the event.