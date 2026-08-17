Houseman

About Daios Cove

Located in a stunning private bay near Agios Nikolaos, Daios Cove is a five-star destination known for its modern design, outstanding service, and genuine Cretan hospitality. Our team is passionate about creating unforgettable guest experiences and setting the standard for excellence in luxury hospitality. Join us and be part of a dynamic, international environment where your talent and commitment are valued and rewarded.

This position is for individuals with experience and commitment to providing a high level of hospitality.

Duties:

Carrying equipment and linen.

Receiving and managing linen and clothing.

Maintaining the internal and external areas of the hotel.

Handling of consumables in the storage areas.

Removal of waste.

Servicing and meeting customer requests.

Requirements

Experience of at least 3 years in a 5* hotel

Knowledge of English language.

Willingness to offer high quality hospitality services.

Team spirit and professionalism.

What we offer:

Competitive salaries depending on qualifications

Accommodation and food conditions

Opportunities for professional growth and long-term cooperation.

A positive, international working environment with modern facilities and high standards.

Join Our Team!



If you consider yourself suitable to become part of our family by providing high quality services in a friendly working environment, we will be happy to receive your CV.

Kindly note that only applicants with valid EU work permits will be contacted.

All applications are confidential and will be treated with the utmost discretion.

Send your CV to [email protected] or call us 2841062643 and let’s chat!